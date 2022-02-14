Go solar with Huawei

The well-attended Huawei Digital Power Summit South Africa took place at the Huawei Office Park.

The summit forms part of Huawei’s month-long Huawei Connect Industry month themed “Dive into Digital” and showcases the many products and solutions Huawei has developed to ensure they bring to life their vision of a fully digital and integrated society where every person, home and organization has access to digital technologies.

In this leg of the summit, speakers looked at how the use of Huawei’s innovative PV, the FusionSolar can ensure an uninterrupted and reliable power supply.

FusionSolar takes solar energy and converts it into reliable electricity using the Smart Controller PV and the Smart PV Inverter.

Its fuse free design offers superior safety and its fully sealed natural cooling design ensures reliability.

This green solution also aims to reduce our carbon footprint and hopefully help us reach a state of carbon neutrality.

By relying on the sun and these smart solutions to generate electricity for your home or organization, the need for coal-generated electricity is reduced.

If used on a large scale, this can significantly reduce carbon emissions.

Speakers also touched on the Intelligent Power Mate iSitePower-M. This hybrid power solution integrates grid, solar, diesel generator and battery to provide a seamless and continuous power supply.

It is widely used in off-grid and unreliable grid areas, providing reliable and stable backup power for your home, or shop.

Using this solution, you can schedule which power source you want to run on during certain times. As a result of the no-perception switching, the power sources switch over seamlessly without you even realizing it.

The natural heat dissipation releases heat without needing fans, reducing the noise produced by the product – which means you can live and sleep without any disturbances.

They also spoke about the iPowerCube – M and the iPowerCube-M Mini, a portable uninterrupted power supply (UPS) that ensures you stay connected during power cuts, while on the road or doing outdoor work.

The device is compatible with multiple power supply interfaces meaning you can connect your phone, computer, TV and even a light.

It has three charging methods, namely solar, grid and vehicle – so you can charge it anywhere you are.

It has been rigorously tested and comes with numerous certifications. Portable and easy to carry the device is like your very own portable power station

Following the presentations, speakers were taken on a tour of the Huawei Innovation Centres where they saw the products and solutions that were being presented. One of these was the Huawei PV Smart inverter.

Upon hearing about the device’s capability, one of the attendees remarked “It’s massive!”. They also had the Huawei FusionModule2000 Smart Modular Data Center Solution.

This is a new generation smart modular data centre solution that provides customers simple, efficient and reliable solutions.

It is a highly integrated solution that is comprised of a power supply, cooling system, racks, cabling and a management system that results in quick delivery and on-demand deployment.

By Sphumelele Ndlovu