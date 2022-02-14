PCBuilder – The best way to build a custom gaming PC

Syntech is proud to launch the Beta version of PCBuilder – an intuitive platform that makes it easy for resellers to build custom gaming PCs to their customers’ specifications.

Syntech CEO Craig Nowitz said PCBuilder is the result of Syntech’s commitment to giving South African consumers access to the best PC parts.

“We want to enable resellers as much as possible to add value and help consumers make decisions that are best suited to their requirements,” said Nowitz.

How it works

When using the PCBuilder tool, the first step is to select which PC games the customer wants to play.

These games include popular and recent releases, such as Far Cry 6, New World, Call of Duty Warzone, and Fortnite.

You will then be prompted to choose the customer’s budget. This will help the platform to identify the best components to play the preferred games within an appropriate price range.

The system will then automatically generate a gaming PC build that suits the customer’s game selection and price tag. This also includes predicted performance at various graphics levels.

This is particularly useful for customers who may be purchasing a PC for someone else – such as a child or partner – and doesn’t know which components are the best choice.

If the customer is happy with this generated build, users can preview it and submit their order. Alternatively, you can customize the PC further.

Customization

The customization screen allows you to choose from an extensive range of components, accessories, and peripherals from the world’s top gaming and PC brands.

Along with the name and details of each component, the price difference of each part is indicated below.

Changing parts in a PC on the platform will also change the PC’s predicted gaming performance and Time Spy score.

Another very-useful feature on the PCBuilder system is a “compatibility” checker. This informs you if certain hardware is not compatible with other components, and even explains why this is the case.

Once you preview your build, the system will then tell you if any components are out of stock. If so, it will let you select replacement parts.

Syntech will also automatically build the PC for you, and will test it to ensure everything runs smoothly.

How to get started

To use PCBuilder Beta, all you will need to do is sign up as a Syntech reseller.

Simply visit the Syntech website and register for a reseller account. Syntech prides itself on dealing with new account requests promptly.

Once your account has been created, click on “My Account” in the top right-hand corner of the home screen, and on the page that follows, choose “PCBuilder (Beta).”

The future of gaming PC sales in South Africa is through PCBuilder – so become an early-adopter and reap the benefits.

Register as a Syntech reseller.