Wi-Fi 6 Release 2 to bring faster upload capabilities

While some people are still coming to grips with the rollout of Wi-Fi 6-enabled technologies, the announcement by the Wi-Fi Alliance of Wi-Fi 6 Release 2 has become the talking point of 2022.

“The upgrade builds upon the foundation set by the original release of Wi-Fi 6 by adding in new features that developers can choose to take advantage of.”

“The new features are supported across all Wi-Fi bands – 2.4, 5 and the 6GHz band that comes with Wi-Fi 6E – and you can expect those features to start making their way into new Wi-Fi devices released later this year,” says Andre Kannemeyer – CTO at Duxbury Networking.

The Wi-Fi Alliance says that Wi-Fi 6 Release 2 has been necessitated as a result of the significant shift in uplink versus downlink traffic.

Wi-Fi 6 Release 2 aims to meet that growing demand for sturdy uploads with uplink MU-MIMO, which essentially allows network devices to upload data at the same time on different streams within your network.

It is a natural extension of the downlink MU-MIMO that is already a part of Wi-Fi 6.

On the efficiency front, Wi-Fi 6 Release 2 is designed to help battery-powered Wi-Fi devices conserve power as they connect with an access point.

That could help the makers of smart home sensors, cameras and other wireless gadgets notch better battery life.

Finally, Wi-Fi 6 Release 2 should deliver the best experience with advanced applications while providing WPA3 security and promoting interoperability between Wi-Fi certified devices.

“In line with our mission to provide our customers with equipment that improves their overall experience and increases productivity, we look forward to sharing the arrival of Wi-Fi 6 Release 2 equipment from our trusted suppliers as soon as it is made available to us,” says Kannemeyer.

