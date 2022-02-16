Mecer Inter-Ed – Your Microsoft training and certification partner

Mecer Inter-Ed (MIE) is a proud Microsoft Learning Partner and offers the full range of Microsoft training courses through its large team of highly-experienced experts.

These courses ensure your learning initiative has the necessary business impact by training your team on the latest Microsoft technologies and applications, including cloud technical skills (from Azure to Office 365) and office apps (from Excel to PowerBI).

How Microsoft role-based certifications help you

For Microsoft partners and customers, the future is in the cloud.

The immense and rapid changes associated with the cloud journey, digital transformation, and the new world of tech intensity are unlocking limitless opportunities for partners on the Microsoft platform – every company is now an innovator!

As the business world continues its digital transformation, the need for people with skills using the latest technologies increases, and this makes Microsoft’s new role-based training and certification one of the most sought-after badges in the IT industry.

By earning a Microsoft certification, you will join an elite group of well-respected, highly-regarded qualification holders in the IT industry.

These certifications are based on industry-defined roles and give you the competitive edge while illustrating your commitment to your profession, validating your skills, and showing dedication to professional development.

Microsoft Partner Skills Academy

The MEA Partner Skills Academy (PSA) is an integrated technical skilling program that targets those who demonstrate their skills on the job every day and are ready to take the next step toward validating their expertise.

The PSA is a multi-component program delivered through MIE and is designed to support learners through online training, instructor-led training, exam preparation, and certification.

The courses aim to help Microsoft partners achieve specialized skills in advanced competencies at pre-arranged partner prices that are solely available through the PSA program.

The courses available on PSA include:

Apps and Infrastructure

Azure Data and AI

Business Apps

Modern Workplace

Power Platform

Security

The packages, and the most frequently asked questions regarding the PSA, are detailed below.

1. How do I register?

Register on the PSA platform or reach out to MIE via [email protected] for assistance.

2. What makes the Diamond package special?

The Diamond package includes access to an instructor-led course delivered by a Microsoft Certified Trainer.

3. Can I purchase more than one package per person?

Yes – while only a single package is required per course you would like to attend or write, multiple packages can be purchased per person in any combination.

4. Where do I get my exam voucher?

On confirmation of your order, MIE’s exam department will issue the exam voucher to you. You can elect to book your exam at MIE, at a location that is centrally located to you, or online using OnVue.

5. How long do I have access to the platform?

Your access to the learning platform is unlimited. The content is pulled directly from Microsoft Learn and will be updated periodically.

6. On which dates do I attend my official Microsoft course?

MIE has a rolling six-month training schedule to assist you with your training plan, and this six-month program has multiple dates per course.

This negates the need to send your entire team to training on the same date, which could negatively affect your business continuity.

Microsoft competencies

Microsoft competencies allow your team to demonstrate their proven expertise in delivering quality solutions in one or more specialized business areas.

They will prepare your team to meet your customers’ needs and help you attract new customers that are looking for Microsoft-certified solution providers.

Join the elite tier of Microsoft partners and stand out from your peers by:

Attain a silver competency to demonstrate your consistent capability and commitment.

Attain a gold competency to demonstrate your best-in-class capability within a Microsoft solution area.

Attaining a competency can also be an entry to further benefits and opportunities:

Unlock powerful go-to-market offers and programs that can help you expand and grow your business.

Attaining a gold competency allows you to pursue and add more advanced specializations to your portfolio.

MIE as your Microsoft Learning Partner

Microsoft Certifications are valuable as they demonstrate that you’re proficient in the specific, real-world skills associated with recognized industry roles.

They also verify that you know how to apply technical knowledge to solve today’s business challenges.

Microsoft and MIE are therefore dedicated to enabling their partners to increase their knowledge about Microsoft products and solutions, scale their apps, and improve customer engagement.

The PSA Program offers a variety of training options to help empower your teams by building their expertise while assisting you in your competency journey and achieving the certifications required cost-effectively.

