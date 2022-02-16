How to reach South Africa’s major ICT decision makers

MyBroadband is the best place to reach South Africa’s major ICT decision makers.

This is thanks to its position as the largest and most influential IT news website in the country.

MyBroadband is read by 2.9 million South Africans each month, the majority of whom are executives, business owners, managers, and professionals.

MyBroadband’s monthly audience includes:

55,000 CEOs and Directors

CEOs and Directors 334,000 Business Owners

Business Owners 276,000 Senior Managers

Senior Managers 978,000 Middle/Junior Managers

Middle/Junior Managers 302,000 Self-Employed

This influential audience is responsible for making a range of key decisions where they work – including which ICT products and services their companies purchase.

MyBroadband’s readers are equally influential among their family and friend groups – playing a key role in their technology purchasing decisions.

Advertise on MyBroadband

MyBroadband makes it easy for companies to reach its influential audience using innovative marketing tools and advertising packages.

Companies only have to say which audience they want to reach, and MyBroadband takes care of the rest.

The marketing packages on offer include sponsored content, social media promotions, display advertising, video campaigns, executive interviews, and more.

For more information, visit MyBroadband Business.