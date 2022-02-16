Take the 2022 Digital Marketing Survey and stand a chance to win R5,000

Broad Media has launched its 2022 Digital Marketing Survey.

The survey is open to all MyBroadband readers and will only take 2 minutes to complete.

By taking part, you stand a chance to win R5,000 cash.

You will also be providing valuable insight into which marketing and advertising channels South Africans like and use the most.

This is particularly relevant in 2022, with more companies taking an online-first approach to marketing and advertising.

Chance to win

Once you have taken the 2022 Digital Marketing Survey, you can enter the prize draw.

To enter, state “Done” in this forum thread.

Standard competition rules apply.