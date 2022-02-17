Codehesion – The best company to outsource your mobile app development to

If your company is looking to outsource its mobile app development, Codehesion is the perfect partner.

Codehesion is South Africa’s premier mobile app development company, and specialises in building world-class Android and iOS apps.

Founded in 2017 by software architect and computer engineer Hector Beyers, Codehesion provides businesses with app development solutions that suit their needs.

This includes:

Outsourcing an entire app development project to Codehesion.

Using Codehesion’s developers for in-house app development projects.

Only the best

Codehesion’s specialisation in Android and iOS apps allows it to work faster and produce better results than other companies.

This is complemented by Codehesion’s team of highly-skilled software engineers and computer scientists, who have produced multiple apps for a range of South African companies.

To make it easy for companies to outsource their mobile app development, Codehesion offers a free consultation process to prospective clients.

This consultation will allow Codehesion to provide insights into the scope of work required, the predicted timelines, and expected costs.