IIE Rosebank College – the bigger, better and bolder campus – is here

The IIE Rosebank College Sunnyside campus has merged with the IIE Rosebank College Pretoria campus in the CBD.

This allows the brand to have a bigger and better campus, with all the IIE qualifications being offered at one campus – enabling a better student experience.

“By merging the two campuses, we will have a more focused teaching and learning approach as we will be leveraging the pool of lecturers from both Sunnyside and Pretoria CBD, resulting in an overall improved student experience,” says Moloko Chepape, General Manager at IIE Rosebank College.

We have acquired another building and the campus will now stretch around the corner of Pretorius and Thabo Sehume Streets, making the campus bigger and better.

What can students look forward to?

The campus will offer a student-centric environment focused on quality teaching and learning. The campus has been designed with the student in mind and will offer:

Additional classroom space

Bigger information centres, study areas and cyber centres

Retail space including banking facilities, printing, and a bigger student recreational space with fast food outlets

A spacious and relaxed environment for students

Safe and secure parking for staff and students

IIE Rosebank College has been in existence for over seventy years, educating youth across South Africa.

Over those years, the brand has achieved great milestones while providing accredited quality higher education to South African youth.

In 2022, we hope to empower and enable more students to pursue their dream careers. It is not only the goal of the brand to offer quality accredited IIE qualifications but also to ensure that the qualifications we offer are in line with the jobs and workplaces of the future.

To complement the bigger campus, we will be launching five new IIE online qualifications in line with the skills required in the marketplace. IIE Rosebank College believes in lifelong learning.

These additional IIE qualifications will give IIE Rosebank College graduates a broader range to choose from if they decide to study further.

Prospective students now also have a more comprehensive range of qualifications to choose from, making the college ideal for students wanting an affordable, accredited education.

The Pretoria campus is close to major transport routes, so it will be easy to get to the campus, whether commuting by bus, taxi or rail.

Various accommodation providers are within walking distance of the campus, making this an ideal campus location.

Safety is paramount to a great campus experience. Our campuses are controlled and manned by a reputable national security company. Students can be assured of their safety while on campus.

All our campuses have qualified Student Wellness Managers, who help students cope with the challenges of higher education life, or when they need assistance with finding alternative ways of reaching their dreams.

Whether you are looking to study a qualification in the faculty of Commerce, Education, Finance, Information and Communications Technology (ICT) or Humanities and Social Sciences, the campus is fully geared to cater to your needs.

Application and registration is open for 2022 at 239 Pretorius Street, Pretoria.

Click here to apply or register for IIE Rosebank College.