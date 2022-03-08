Samsung Galaxy S22 guaranteed R10,000 trade-in offer

Samsung South Africa is offering a guaranteed R10,000 trade-in value on selected devices when pre-ordering a smartphone in the Galaxy S22 range.

Devices that can be traded in as part of the promotion include the Galaxy Note 20, Note 10, Galaxy S21, S20, S10, Huawei P40 Pro, iPhone 12, and iPhone 11.

The Director of Integrated Mobility at Samsung South Africa, Justin Hume, said that this was one of the many unwritten rules they had set out to break with the launch of the Galaxy S22.

Where the trade-in value you get with other programmes changes based on the condition and age of the device, Samsung has opted to offer South Africans a flat R10,000 regardless of these factors.

“Even if the phone is cracked and damaged, so long as it switches on, we will give you R10,000 back guaranteed through one of our retail partners,” said Hume.

Contract subscribers could get up to R400 per month discount through the trade-in programme.

“By trading in a device that you no longer want, you could get the S22 at almost half price,” Hume said.

“Have a look at Samsung.com for details on who’s participating and where.”