Code College – The easiest way to become a software developer

By Arnold Graaff, CEO at Code College

At Code College, we keep track of our alumni as they progress in their careers by sending out annual feedback questionnaires.

Every time we do this, we are pleasantly surprised to learn of the amazing success and growth these alumni have achieved.

Take Xolani as an example. Xolani joined us in 2016 with an average Matric pass and a passion for software.

After 6 years, he is earning a seven-figure income as a successful full-stack Java developer at one of South Africa’s leading banks.

Likewise, Hendrik – who studied with us in 2018 – is now working in the US and clears around $60,000 after tax.

Software development is a satisfying career

Without a doubt, software development is one of the hottest careers on the market today if you can break into the field.

According to a Stack Overflow survey about job satisfaction, software developers are very happy in their jobs.

One reason for this is no secret – software developers earn great salaries.

Software developers can earn anywhere from $50,000 to $150,000 per year, with the average annual salary positioned at about $73,600.

How do I become a software developer?

Historically, you became a software developer completing 3-4 years of study at a tertiary institution.

This is very expensive, and requires a lot of time, which puts it out of reach for many talented people.

Thankfully, there is now an alternative: practically inclined Coding Bootcamps like Code College’s Web or Java bootcamps offer tremendous value, as they are cheaper and more accessible

What is a Coding Bootcamp?

A coding bootcamp is a short-term, high-impact training course that equips learners with the most in-demand technical skills on the market.

Upon completion, participants are trained and ready to apply for entry-level developer jobs.

A coding bootcamp takes, on average, four up to twelve months to complete, and offers an incredible amount of content in this period.

For example, Code College’s bootcamps cover the most in-demand programming languages in the front-end like HTML, CSS, JavaScript, SQL, MongoDB, Express, React and NodeJS, while also offering back-end frameworks such as Java and Spring.

Also important in our syllabus is API programming and web security like Oath 2.

What makes our Coding Bootcamp effective?

As a software developer myself, I have been involved in consulting and training for the past 30 years (Bsc Hons Degree in Computer Science), and this has allowed me to understand the industry from both employee and employer perspectives.

Employers value solution-oriented thinking, practical ability and interpersonal skills, while Employees like to be part of an open and communicative team where they can learn and grow.

This is why we place emphasis on peer-oriented learning-by-doing – after all, Einstein said: “The only source of knowledge is experience.”

Our Consulting company, Compuways, is involved in our training courses by keeping an eye on employer projects and getting feedback from employers about their skill requirements.

Internship tasks are then created for the students to do – this means that the students are actually Compuways interns from day one and when they complete the Bootcamp, they already have practical experience on their CVs.

Student placement rate

We have strong relationships with many employers and recruiters in the industry (some of which span 30 years since Compuways, our founder company, was established).

Our placement rate is over 80% within the first 6 months, and for students who also passed the international exam in Java, the placement rate is 100%.

Due to the demand for employable practical skills, most of our students gets placed before they have even written the international exam in Java.

Our clients include companies like BMW, ABSA, Dimension Data, Advance Net, and many more.

Accreditations

Oracle Certified Associate and Oracle Certified Professional Java Programmer. We follow the international Oracle syllabus in Java very closely and support students to prepare for the international certification exam in Java.

MICT SETA Accreditation no: ACC/2018/07/0052.

ITA (Information Technology Association) Member since 2000.

