Powering LoRa seamlessly through Crypto Mining

The Sensecap M1 LoRa Gateway is taking crowd-funded networking to a new level, with the addition of Helium crypto mining taking place in the background.

Worldwide deployment stands at roughly 600,000 Helium mining gateways deployed, with the vast majority being in Europe and the USA, making Africa, and in particular South Africa, prime growth territory.

For this reason the uptake of the Sensecap M1 gateway has been unprecedented, as they are affordable, with proof of coverage being the only current requirement to start earning Crypto currency. Very simply, plug the indoor gateway into your internet source, register via the app, and start earning.

What makes the Otto Wireless Solutions offering special?

For over a decade, Otto Wireless Solutions has been one of the market leaders in the industrial connectivity space, and in particular has dominated the local market with regard to locally assembled RF cable assemblies, and high quality, affordable antennas.

This strength combines exceptionally well with the arrival of the Sensecap M1 Gateway, where the key to success lies in creating a hotspot for LoRa which is highly sensitive, and able to accommodate future nodes, which are also expected to add Crypto revenue to the gateway owners in future.

When one adds a high gain, special 11dB Omnidirectional Cryptenna (a specific high gain 868MHz Antenna), connected to the gateway via a ultra low-loss Crypto-Cable, all supplied by Otto Wireless Solutions, the result is a simple product, easily deployed, which is highly sensitive.

This allows the man-on-the-street to plug the Sensecap M1 gateway into their existing fiber or LTE router, run the Crypto-Cable from the gateway, out the house / office and to the roof, and mount the Cryptenna outside (don’t forget to add a lightning protector, also available from Otto Wireless Solutions), and be up and running, and generating Helium Crypto, in no time whatsoever.

On the back of this approach by Helium is their drive to be the number 1 supplier of Lora in the world, through this innovative crowd-funded approach.

Ultimately this will fuel and enable the internet of things via LoRa.

One simply has to look at the Helium coverage map for USA and Europe to see that this approach is undoubtedly already successful in those strategic areas.

Hot on the heels of Helium is the MXC Token Crypto miner from MatchX, taking much the same crowd funded strategic approach. The first test gateway is expected to arrive from Germany within the week, and product release will take place as soon as local ICASA certification is in place.

The MXC worldwide coverage currently stands at roughly 40,000 deployed gateways, with USA and Europe also being the dominant regions.

However one looks at this, the strategic approach taken by both of these LoRa service providers is resulting in faster network deployment worldwide, as compared against the old, traditional approach of establishing a local entity in each country, seeking high sites, and absorbing high overheads for internet connectivity accordingly.

Paying the man-on-the-street in crypto is increasingly being seen as the future of network development and a divergence from the traditional norms, and is highly attractive to many individuals because of its Crypto rewarding structure.

Otto Wireless Solutions has stock (subject to prior sale) of gateways and crypto-cables, with a batch of high gain Cryptennas expected to arrive early in March.

