Get your TECNO device fixed in the comfort of your home

If you are a TECNO smartphone user based in Western Cape Town, you can now have your device repaired in the comfort of your own home, office, or wherever you are within the area.

TECNO has partnered with Smartphone ER, an accredited mobile device service centre based in Cape Town, which provides a unique service offering by bringing its repair centre to customers.

Through this service, customers can have the convenience of same-day repairs completed by the Smartphone ER mobile repair unit by simply going onto their online booking platform on the website. This service includes both warranty and out-of-warranty repairs.

“We are thrilled to be able to introduce enhanced convenience and value to our customers in Cape Town.”

“Whether at home, the office, or a business meeting, we can meet our customers where they need us through our easy to navigate online booking service.” Patrick Skeats, owner of Smartphone ER.

While this service is only available in Cape Town and surrounding areas, TECNO users in other parts of the country (including the Western Cape) may still continue with the standard process of taking their faulty device to the store where they purchased their device for all repairs and warranty queries.

Alternatively, users may also visit TECNO’s aftersales service website, Calcare to find their nearest TECNO repair centre through the store locator.

The Calcare website provides a host of useful aftersales information and users may also check their device warranty information and balances by simply entering the IMEI number.