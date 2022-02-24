Microsoft Teams-certified accessories – Now available in South Africa

Microsoft’s range of modern Teams-certified accessories are now available from Incredible Connection and Takealot.

The range includes headsets, a speaker, and a webcam – which have all been designed to optimize your experience with Microsoft Teams.

This makes them the best option for your business or personal calls over Microsoft Teams.

Built from premium, lightweight materials and fitted with dedicated tactile Microsoft Teams and mute buttons that are backlit for easy identification, Microsoft has also ensured the accessories are comfortable and easy to use for extended periods.

Microsoft’s Teams certified accessories enable you to quickly join, mute and unmute seamlessly during your calls to ensure you never lose your flow.

Below, we detail the features of these new devices.

Microsoft Modern USB Headset

The Microsoft Modern Headset offers a comfortable design, great sound quality, and useful features to optimise your Microsoft Teams experience.

This includes a compact set of in-line controls with, Teams, call, volume, and mute buttons that are easy to identify and access.

The Microsoft Modern USB Headset supports USB-A connectivity, with a wireless model set to launch locally in April.

Microsoft Modern Webcam

The Microsoft Modern Webcam lets you share a video feed in crystal-clear 1080p and HDR, for the best video quality in your Microsoft Teams meetings.

Additionally, the webcam has a 78-degree field of view – the perfect range for a Microsoft Teams call – and its versatile mounting system allows you to find the perfect placement.

And lastly, a magnetic-snap privacy shutter that stops anyone from watching you without permission.

Microsoft Modern USB-C Speaker

Microsoft’s Modern Speaker can be paired with the Modern Webcam to provide a comprehensive video and audio experience.

This speaker uses an omni-directional, noise-reducing microphone to track multiple people in a call, ensuring their voices are heard with great clarity.

It connects to your computer via USB-C, keeps cable management top of mind and includes a compact carrying case.

Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse

Alongside these amazing Teams-certified accessories, Microsoft has launched its Ocean Plastic Mouse in South Africa.

This mouse prioritises the environment in every possible way: – its shell is made from 20% recycled ocean plastic, and its packaging is made of 100% recycled materials.

It is also extremely energy-efficient, as it can last for up to 12 months on a single AA battery.

The Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse combines its eco-friendly focus with great performance, as this mouse also boasts swift pairing, customisable buttons & blue LED tracking.

All of Microsoft’s accessories come with batteries included where appropriate, and are designed to merge hardware excellence with Microsoft’s industry-defining software solutions.

