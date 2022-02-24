The best company in South Africa to outsource your mobile app development to

If your company is looking to outsource its mobile app development, then Codehesion is the perfect choice.

Codehesion is South Africa’s premier mobile app development company, which specialises in building world-class apps for Android and iOS.

Founded in 2017 by software architect and computer engineer Hector Beyers, Codehesion provides businesses with app development solutions that suit their needs.

This lets its clients select:

Outsourcing an entire app development project to Codehesion.

Using Codehesion’s developers for in-house app development projects.

Only the best

Codehesion’s specialisation in Android and iOS apps allows it to produce world-class solutions faster and with better results than other companies.

This is completement by Beyers and his team of highly-skilled software engineers and computer scientists, who have produced multiple apps for a range of South African companies.

To make it easy for companies to outsource their mobile app development, Codehesion offers a free consultation process.

This consultation will allow Codehesion to provide insights into the scope of work required, the predicted timelines, and expected costs.