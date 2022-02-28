SMBs benefit best from mature and simplified ERP solutions that are fast and easy to implement

In the current environment, becoming a smart business whilst building business resilience are fundamental for manufacturing companies that are seeking ways to make themselves disruption-proof.

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, can help companies in the mid-market sector to drive strategic change, productivity and profitability by integrating innovative technologies into their business – provided it is well-configured and rapidly implemented.

The choice of a trusted, expert ERP provider for a solution like SAP Business One is fundamental to success.

SEIDOR in Africa has had a longstanding partnership with SAP since 2005 and over the years has helped mature and simplify the software through its partnership with SAP and contribution to the SAP ecosystem.

At the same time, SEIDOR itself has matured and simplified its offering providing strategic business consulting, system design, solution integration, and project implementation for clients, based not only on strong partnerships with every provider in the value chain, but also a vital partnership with the customer.

This partnership is key because whilst we have industry experience, we understand the landscape and we have an integral understanding of how SAP Business One software should be implemented, it is our human-to-human partnership that can be counted on to deliver ongoing ROI at every step of the way.

Whilst we have developed the focus on locally relevant, market ready solutions that focus on business benefits, it is the customer’s participation and contribution to the implementation of the solution that ensures the longevity of success.

We provide real-world support and understand customer industries and their pain-points.

A simplified, fast and easy to implement ERP solution is high in demand in the manufacturing industry and staff can view information and reports relevant to them, in the required format, which is always up to date, so there is no need to prepare manual reports.

Easy to use and highly interactive, the solution enables the spotting of top performing clusters, sales reps, products, business units and divisions. It also optimises inventory management, minimising inventory levels and costs associated, and sends alerts of expired or expiring batches.

The analytical views can also draw in information from other data sources to enhance the value of the information. It is all about using information in a meaningful, visual way and increasing manufacturing efficiency.

These insights will not only provide manufacturers with a real-time overview of every link in the supply chain and factory floor but will enable them to model – or simulate – different scenarios, ensuring that materials and components will be available when needed.

One of the biggest benefits of working with a longstanding SAP partner is the lessons learnt from the many implementations concluded.

This has allowed SEIDOR in Africa to pre-configure systems much faster than less experienced solution providers.

Dedicated sales, consulting, support and account management teams each have a narrow focus, creating areas of acute expertise and strong relationships of trust with the customer.

SEIDOR knows that bringing digital transformation to the manufacturing industry in a simple, fast, and affordable way, get clients successful and profitable in the shortest possible time.

The answer is a rapid return on investment with a system that is scalable, dependable, and already best of breed.

Click here to join SEIDOR’s webinar to learn more about ERP software

By: Andre Adendorff, Director of Presales, SEIDOR in Africa