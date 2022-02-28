MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition – The powerful new laptop coming to South Africa

MSI and Ubisoft have partnered to bring you the MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition gaming laptop, which is coming to South Africa soon.

It is equipped with the latest 12th-gen processors from Intel and Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs to provide gamers with unrivalled performance.

“When players squad-up to enter the Containment Zone in Extraction, this is the type of mobile gaming rig they will want to do it on,” said Marc Desfosses, Ubisoft Lead Programmer of Rainbow Six Extraction.

“We are excited about how the laptop looks, how it performs, and how gamers are going to enjoy playing all of their games on it, especially Extraction,” Desfosses said.

This is because the MSI Crosshair 15 features exclusive REACT design elements from Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction that bring the game to life.

These include highlighted and brighter WASD keys for faster and more reactive movements, as well as a backlit keyboard with futuristic colours from within the game.

Additionally, you can get a special edition bundle that includes a Rainbow Six Extraction mouse pad and gaming mouse to complete your setup, as well as a game code for the new Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition.

Incredible performance

The MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition features the latest 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processors to take care of your most demanding games.

These Intel processors are complemented by Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3060 GPUs that support ray-tracing and cutting-edge AI such as Nvidia DLSS – which boosts speed and image quality.

This can be paired with up to 64GB RAM, and powers a 15.6-inch QHD display that offers a 165Hz refresh rate for an incredibly smooth gaming experience.

Additionally, the MSI Crosshair 15’s powerful hardware is cooled with the latest thermal system from MSI, Cooler Boost 5, to ensure awesome performance during extended gaming sessions.

Specifications and availability

The MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition laptop is available now for pre-order and will be available from Computer Mania from the middle of March 2022.

Click here to learn more about the MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition.

Specifications and images of the laptop are displayed below.