Enabling secure and compliant digital transformation for enterprises – Listen now

Today, enterprises need critical thinking to meet the current needs and adapt to future technologies at a pace faster than ever before.

Cybercriminals are getting more sophisticated and brazen in disrupting supply chain infrastructure and operations.

Organisations today are facing multiple security challenges related to Identity and Access Management, protecting and monitoring the security of their IP and customer data

In this podcast, Andy Packham, Chief Architect, HCL Microsoft Ecosystem Unit; Mandana Javaheri, Microsoft Security, Compliance, and Identity Leader; and Syam Thommandru, HCL Global Head, Product Management and Cyber Security, talk about the key security and compliance challenges enterprises face while undergoing a digital transformation, and how we are addressing the challenges and facilitating their journey to the cloud.

The experts also share how accelerated collaboration between HCL and Microsoft is built on the #HCLCloudSmart approach, which is designed to help businesses navigate today’s complex, interconnected digital landscape safely and smartly.

Through the Microsoft Ecosystem Unit, HCL provides an array of critical solutions that help customers expand their cloud deployments safely

HCL – Microsoft security specialisation credentials

HCL is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), which is an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers who have integrated their solutions to better defend against a world of increasing threats.

This nomination to MISA further reinforces HCL’s commitment to Microsoft’s partner ecosystem, and to being a global leader in managed security services.

HCL has also achieved all four advanced security specialisations available to Microsoft partners. These specialisations validate the capability of Microsoft partners to deliver best-in-class specialised security services in complex solution areas with Azure.

These advanced security specialisations include:

Identity and Access Management (IAM) Advanced Specialisation

Threat Protection Advanced Specialisation

Information Governance and Protection Advanced Specialisation

Cloud Security Advanced Specialisation

