The best place for South African ICT companies to advertise

As South Africa’s largest IT news website, MyBroadband is the best place for ICT companies to reach business decision makers.

3 million readers visit MyBroadband each month, the majority of whom are executives, managers, business owners, and ICT professionals.

MyBroadband’s monthly audience includes:

60,600 CEOs and Directors

CEOs and Directors 368,400 Business Owners

Business Owners 832,600 Senior and Middle Managers

This makes MyBroadband the best place to advertise if you want to run a B2B marketing campaign that delivers excellent results.

By advertising on MyBroadband, you not only reach this influential audience, you associate your brand with the most trusted voice in the South African technology space.

Advertise on MyBroadband

MyBroadband makes it easy for companies to reach its influential audience through innovative advertising packages with excellent targeting options.

Companies only have to say which audience they want to reach, and MyBroadband takes care of the rest.

These advertising packages include sponsored content, social media promotions, executive interviews, surveys, display advertising, and video campaigns.

For more information, visit MyBroadband Business.