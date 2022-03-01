Dell Technologies PowerEdge – Level up your cyber resilience

Dell Technologies PowerEdge servers take cyber resilience to new heights with their Cyber Resilient Architecture 2.0, as well as an industry-defining layered security model.

This is particularly important in 2022, as businesses have accelerated their digital transformation programs due to the global pandemic – creating more digital points of risk than ever before in the process.

Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) research shows that nearly half of all organisations see strengthening their cybersecurity as a key business issue that drives their technology spending, and Dell Technologies PowerEdge servers are the perfect solution for this need.

Start strong

PowerEdge servers are built using Dell Technologies’ Cyber Resilient Architecture 2.0 that ensures your systems are secure at a hardware level.

For example: the innovative Secured Component Verification (SCV) technology informs the end user that there have been no changes made to the server from when it left the factory to when it arrived at the customer’s site.

Additionally, all Dell Technologies suppliers are vetted, inspected, and validated on a continuous basis to make sure they meet the company’s stringent security requirements.

Dell Technologies’ focus on complete hardware security and integrity from inception therefore makes it easy to trust your new servers.

Enhancing your firmware

Firmware is an increasingly popular attack vector in 2022.

Dell Technologies has solved businesses’ firmware concerns by extending the management capabilities of PowerEdge’s secure boot process through its industry-leading UEFI Secure Boot Customization.

This solution allows customers to choose which firmware and OS bootloaders may operate PowerEdge servers, and eliminates dependence on third-party certificate authorities.

Comprehensive security through intelligent automation

Dell Technologies PowerEdge servers have been built to leverage the power of automation so they are always a step ahead of malicious parties.

This includes technologies like SCV and UEFI Secure Boot Customization, and extends far beyond this across access security, encrypted data storage, and data recovery.

Data recovery is a particular area where Dell Technologies PowerEdge servers shine – combatting the rise of ransomware attacks made against companies in recent years.

Its PowerProtect Cyber Recovery solution is designed to recover your most critical data and systems quickly should you be the target of a cyber-attack or another type of disruption.

PowerProtect solutions and services provide the highest level of integrity and efficiency to your Dell Technologies PowerEdge servers, and should therefore be a core element of your cyber resiliency strategy.

Get Dell Technologies PowerEdge servers

Pinnacle is a leading distributor of Dell Technologies solutions and bring 29 years’ experience delivering industry leading products and brands to the African market.

Register to become a reseller today by contacting the Pinnacle Dell Solutions team.