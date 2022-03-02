How Adobe Substance is changing creative design

Change is at the heart of creativity – but what fuels this change? How can we predict it, control it, or even create it?

Over the last two years, we’ve watched the world change faster and more dramatically than in any time in modern memory.

This radical acceleration is pervasive, but it’s particularly fascinating to view it through the lens of creativity.

Today’s creative pros have had to establish new artistic habits, adapt to rapidly evolving expectations and collaborate in entirely new ways.

Few have capitalised on these opportunities better than creators who have leapt fearlessly into the unknown — employing high-performance tech, like 3D applications to discover game-changing new skills, work with breath-taking new speed and bravely embrace change, in order to unlock their next great breakthrough.

Dax Data believes 3D will be a significant driver of creativity in Africa. At Adobe MAX 2021, 3D and immersive technology took centre stage.

In his keynote, Adobe chief product officer and executive vice-president Scott Belsky explained how Adobe has democratised the access to 3D design by launching the Adobe Substance 3D Collection, a comprehensive suite of powerful interoperable tools and a growing library of thousands of assets that give creatives everything they need to create state-of-the-art 3D designs, from the beginning to the end of any project.

View the key sessions at Adobe MAX, available to watch on demand, that demonstrate how the community is making innovative use of the Substance 3D Collection to create compelling content for professional projects.

Straddling various industries, use cases, and audiences, it’s evident that businesses are now fully relying on 3D design to make positive transformations.

Powerful technology drives creativity forward

“I think technology is changing the strategies of creativity these days,” says digital craftsman Alex Trochut.

“I feel like it’s no longer what a creator can do by themselves, it’s what a creator plus a machine can do.”

Innovation thrives at the intersection of art and technology, and we’re uncovering new trends that reset the boundaries of what it means to be a world-class creator.

With increasing demand for 3D, VR and AR content, Adobe Substance is transforming artistic workflows.

Faster iteration, immersive exploration and engaging collaboration are all possible at lightning-fast speeds.

Breaking through into 3D & VR

The bizarre downtime of this pandemic offered an unexpected opportunity for creative pros to dabble in the new and experiment with foreign software or tools.

It was an unprecedented moment that allowed them to push their craft in ways they’d previously felt too busy (or hesitant) to attempt.

And already the benefits are making themselves known.

As a graphic designer and illustrator, Alex Trochut pushed his craft into the world of 3D and VR, stumbling upon breakthrough after breakthrough while working in this new medium.

“VR is a very rewarding experience, it’s super fun. It’s very natural to human behaviour. I really recommend it for anybody who starts with 3D.”

“You get to craft in a new way versus using just a mouse…working with your hands is a different experience and brings different ideas and possibilities to mind.”

As the industry moves towards more 3D content, programmes like Adobe Substance are becoming necessary tools that open possibilities and push creativity beyond its previous limits.

In the world of business, customers are also present across multiple touchpoints, so customer experiences are vastly different than they once were, thus, creativity is now at the forefront of how companies talk to their customers.

Power your breakthrough

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that we must embrace change. This is particularly true if you want to propel your creative work to the next level.

Among other utilities, Adobe Substance’s suite of 3D applications offers artistic visionaries the tools to create 3D scenes and models, whilst granting them access to thousands of personalised models, lighting and materials.

