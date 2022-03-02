Reach one million IT decision-makers in one place

MyBroadband is South Africa’s most powerful B2B platform in the IT and telecommunications market, with over a million IT decision makers and business owners in one place.

Narratiive’s latest report revealed that MyBroadband reached 3.1 million readers in February 2022.

Narratiive is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB SA and provides accurate traffic statistics for South African publications.

What makes MyBroadband’s readers unique is that the majority are executives and professionals working in IT and telecoms.

Here is a breakdown of MyBroadband’s audience over the last month:

CEOs and Directors – 61 000

Business Owners – 368 445

IT executives and managers – 1.3 million

This audience is perfect for B2B and B2C technology companies who want to reach IT decision makers.

Targeted marketing campaigns

Using the latest technologies, we can target people in this network based on location, profession, industry, and seniority.

We can deliver custom messages to a specific group of people, like CIOs, CTOs, CEOs, or IT managers.

The results from these targeted marketing campaigns are excellent. They produce high engagement rates and great brand exposure.

These marketing campaigns include sponsored content, display advertising, videos, social media promotions, and online events.

