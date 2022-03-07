Acer Aspire Vero – The ultimate green laptop

Acer’s Aspire Vero laptop is built from recycled plastic as part of Acer’s commitment to protecting the environment.

Every element of this laptop was built with sustainability in mind – from its recycled plastic shell, to its battery management app – making it a must for those who want to go green.

Design

The Acer Aspire Vero’s chassis is built with 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic – which reduces CO2 emissions by about 21% during the production process.

The Aspire Vero’s chassis is also paint-free, which lowers the negative impact of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) on the environment.

Additionally, the Aspire Vero’s keycaps are made from 50% PCR plastics, and the ‘R’ and ‘E’ keys have been reversed to emphasize the three important messages of environmental awareness: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.

Making this particularly impressive is that Acer has used these eco-friendly materials while maintaining the world-class build quality of the laptop.

This is important, to ensure customers don’t have to compromise on quality to be environmentally responsible.

Extreme battery efficiency

The focus on sustainability does not stop there, however, and the Acer Aspire Vero leverages VeroSense to provide smart battery management to its users.

This impressive app offers four performance modes:

Performance – Optimized for the best overall performance.

– Optimized for the best overall performance. Balanced – Automatically balances energy saving and performance.

– Automatically balances energy saving and performance. Eco – Reduces system performance to improve power efficiency and battery life.

– Reduces system performance to improve power efficiency and battery life. Eco+ – Extreme battery saving with critical functions disabled.

You can switch between these modes in accordance with your needs, and by providing you with this level of customization, Acer is putting your environmental impact into your own hands.

Impressive performance

The Acer Aspire Vero may be eco-friendly, but that doesn’t mean it sacrifices performance.

This laptop is powered by 11th-generation Intel Core processors and Intel Iris X graphics, while Wi-Fi 6 helps you get the fastest Internet connection possible.

The Aspire Vero also comes with Windows 11, as well as USB 3.2 Type-A and Type-C ports.

Acer’s sustainability commitment

The Aspire Vero is designed in accordance with Acer’s commitment to sustainability, and the company is committed to continually reducing its environmental footprint.

The specifications of the Aspire Vero are detailed below.

