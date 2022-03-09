Combining the best of Galaxy S and Galaxy Note with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy S22 Ultra, merging the best of two smartphone legacies — the power of the Note and the pro-grade camera and performance of the S-series.

Featuring advanced evening photography and video capabilities, battery life that lasts over a day, and the built-in S Pen, Samsung has said the S22 Ultra is the most powerful device it has ever created.

“It really is a new leap in mobile innovation,” said Samsung South Africa’s mobile experience product lead, Zahir Cajee.

Cajee said that not only is this the first time the S Pen has been designed into an S-series device, it is also the fastest, most responsive S Pen they have ever built.

“You’re able to do a lot more things faster. With 70% lower latency, the response time is amazing,” Cajee said.

“It gives you the realistic sensation of really writing with pen on paper.”

While the S Pen allows you to write and draw on the S22 Ultra, Cajee said it also lets you engage differently with a lot of new apps.

Cajee said the Galaxy S22 range will be available in South Africa from 11 March at participating retailers, and through Samsung’s operator partners.

Pre-registrations are currently open on the Samsung website, as well as several retailers and mobile networks.