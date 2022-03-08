Managing telecom costs in an ever-changing world – Attend the webinar

It is becoming incredibly challenging for larger enterprises to manage their ever-growing telecommunication expenses, and these businesses are looking to TEM providers to take a more prominent role in the management of their telecommunications services and end-user devices.

With remote work on the rise and it becoming more important than ever for staff to stay connected, mobile data usage will also continue to rise and with it, the costs associated.

TEM platforms assist enterprises with challenges such as reducing costs, curbing abuse, administration of SIM’s, devices and end users.

About the webinar

This must-watch webinar, titled “Managing telecom costs in an ever-changing world,” will take place on 17 March 2022 from 10:00 until 11:00.

The webinar will be hosted by radio and TV personality Aki Anastasiou, who is well known from shows such as What’s Next on MyBroadband, and TecHub on eNCA.

Anastasiou will be joined by Rysis Software Managing Director Jonathan Bell to discuss the key challenges South African enterprises face when it comes to their telecom expense management. They will unpack the various challenges businesses experience with managing these expenses and will offer advice and tools to mitigate them.

Bell will also outline the extensive value a TEM solution can provide to your business, before explaining the unique benefits of the Visibill™ TEM system. Visibill™ is a robust telecom expense management (TEM) platform that makes it easy to track, control, and analyse your company’s mobile voice and data spend. It also makes use of an app on Android devices that can assist enterprises in determining whether data is being used for work or personal use.

He will touch on the TEM trends he has seen unfold over the past decade and illustrate how voice and data usage have transformed. Bell will also discuss how these trends are always challenging Visibill™ to continually evolve to meet the needs of its Clients.

If you are a decision maker in a business that makes use of mobile voice and data sims, this is a must-attend event.

Click here to register for the webinar.