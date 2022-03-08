The clever marketing strategy Codehesion uses to grow its business

Codehesion developed an innovative content marketing strategy that used sponsored articles, social media, newsletters, and paid search to rapidly grow its business.

When Codehesion launched in 2017, its founder and CEO Hector Beyers had a simple marketing goal – build brand awareness and sign up new clients.

To achieve this goal, Beyers partnered with Broad Media to launch a content marketing campaign on MyBroadband and BusinessTech.

The campaign included four components:

Sponsored articles on MyBroadband and BusinessTech.

Targeted social media campaigns on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Newsletter inclusions targeting MyBroadband and BusinessTech readers.

Paid Google Search, using a few core search terms.

The content focussed on Codehesion’s competitive advantage, informing potential clients why they should choose the company for their mobile app development needs.

The campaign was so successful that Codehesion continues to use it to this day.

Over the past year, 19,000 IT decision-makers visited Codehesion’s website to look at what the company offers.

These visitors translated into hundreds of high-value qualified leads, which Codehesion converted into millions in sales.

The most successful part of the campaign was the sponsored content, which created 9 834 website visitors and numerous qualified leads for the company.

Codehesion also received many backlinks to its website through the sponsored articles, which increased its SEO. It subsequently received 3 876 visits from organic Google search traffic.

The image below provides an overview of the success of Codehesion’s content marketing strategy over the past year.