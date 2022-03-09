2022 Digital Marketing Report now available – Free download

Broad Media has released its 2022 Digital Marketing Report, which provides great insight into the most effective ways to advertise.

The 2022 Digital Marketing Report is based on a survey conducted in February 2022, in which 1,782 respondents took part.

The majority of these respondents are South African business decision makers and professionals, who play a key role in a range of purchasing decisions:

63% of respondents advise their businesses on which products and services to buy.

89% of respondents advise family and friends on which products and services to buy.

Key findings

There are several key findings in the 2022 Digital Marketing Report, which are highly relevant to the South African market.

This includes:

Which marketing channels are used to find information about products and services.

Which forms of online advertising are the most trusted.

Which advertising options are the most trusted when buying a new product or service for a business.

Which social media channels are the most popular.

