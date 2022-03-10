Westcon-Comstor has nine reasons why you should consider Zebra

Global supply chain shortages have caused bottlenecks for many, which has led Westcon-Comstor and Zebra to create a virtual warehouse, ensuring that client orders are constantly fulfilled.

To this end, the companies are bringing an additional nine solutions to help companies empower workers at the edge of their business.

“Working with Zebra, we have created internal processes that make it easier for our resellers to gain access to its solutions,” said a representative from Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa.

“We know how important the data exhaust created by edge computing is and the importance of being able to print, track, manage, and scan goods in your warehouse, POS, retail, or manufacturing environment.”

“Another reason we are unpacking a new range of Zebra solutions to help customers achieve these goals.”

Barcode Scanning

With the affordable Symbol LS2208 handheld 1D barcode scanner, users can enjoy fast, reliable scanning in an ergonomic, lightweight form.

And the next generation in 1D scanning, the LI2208, provides the same reliability and ergonomics as the LS2208, with enhanced features that let you scan more types of barcodes at a greater distance – no matter if the barcodes are digital or on paper.

For customers scanning 2D barcodes, Zebra’s corded DS2208 or cordless DS2278 scanners are affordable 1D/2D imagers that don’t compromise performance or features for price.

You can choose the best model fits your POS needs.

Printing simplified

Zebra’s ZD400 Series 4-inch printers pack in reliability, functionality and security, coupled with its exclusive Print DNA software suite.

These printers are easy to set up, operate, manage and maintain – onsite or remotely.

Available in thermal or direct thermal options.

Ask for the ZT 200 and ZT400 Series for your industrial printing needs.

Smaller but packed with features, the ZT200 Series family of printers boast a space-saving design, effortless setup, intuitive user operation, and ease of service and maintenance.

Conversely, its ZT411 RFID, available in an on-metal version, is the only dedicated option for printing and encoding on-metal tags.

It provides multiple connectivity options and comes standard with Ethernet, USB, USB Host, and Bluetooth 4.1.

Touch Computer

For the mobile workforce, select the Zebra TC21/TC26 Touch Computers.

The Wi-Fi-only TC21 or the Wi-Fi/cellular TC26 allow workers to scan and collect data on the move at a price equivalent to a mobile phone – but in a robust purpose-built device that runs Android 10 and is validated by Microsoft Teams to run a Walkie Talkie app.

“For your people to be able to work optimally, you need to equip them with the right technology, connect them to your systems, and collect and do more with your data.”

“This new range of Zebra solutions is the link between your goods, services, and data – allowing you to improve service delivery and take action when needed.”

Check out the latest Zebra solutions and select the best-suited solution for your business.

Contact Westcon-Comstor for more information.