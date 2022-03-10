The ultimate load-shedding solution for remote workers (and homebodies)

Eskom recently announced that South Africa has moved to stage 4 load-shedding.

This will undoubtedly reduce the productivity of remote employees across the country who are knocked offline by the inevitable power cuts.

These same employees, as well as self-proclaimed homebodies and stay-at-home parents, will also be left in the dark when it comes to everyday entertainment and functionality, with no access to their Wi-Fi router, TV, or DStv decoder.

Fortunately, Lalela Retail has the ideal solution – the incredibly popular GW1200VA inverter trolley.

The GW1200VA is the perfect solution for remote workers, as it is easy to use and provides more than enough power to keep your employees connected during power outages.

Incredible capacity

Lalela Retail’s GW1200VA inverter trolley stands out from the crowd thanks to its superb power capacity.

It can power a complete home office, with multiple devices connected, throughout Stage 4 load-shedding.

Its estimated run times are as follows:

Laptop – 20 hours

Laptop + 2 screens – 8.5 Hours

Desktop + 1 screen – 6 Hours

Desktop + 2 screens – 5 Hours

Since stage 4 load-shedding usually causes power cuts of up to four hours, it is clear that the GW1200VA will easily handle all your employees’ home office needs.

Easy to use

The GW1200VA inverter trolley is designed to be simple for home users to operate – and features a plug-and-play design for a quick and easy set-up.

This inverter trolley will also automatically switch between Eskom’s power and backup power depending on what is available – which means you don’t have to worry about manually making the switch every time there’s load-shedding.

Additionally, the GW1200VA boasts a modern design that includes wheels – making it easy to move around your home.

This focus on ease-of-use is a key reason why Lalela Retail has already sold thousands of these units to large corporates and financial institutions, who appreciate this simple solution in keeping their employees connected during load-shedding.

About Lalela Retail

Lalela Retail supplies premium power solutions to the South African market.

The company works through leading local distributors Tarsus and Pinnacle, and its products are available at leading retailers such as Takealot, Incredible Connection, Hi-Fi Corporation, and Builders Warehouse.

