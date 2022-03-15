How to protect and manage your clients’ Microsoft 365 data

Many businesses incorrectly believe that all of their cloud services are completely safe, and therefore do not need to be backed up.

This is not the case, as the native backup and recovery options offered by most cloud-based or hybrid services, such as Microsoft 365, are notably limited.

This is why Redstor partners with managed service providers (MSPs) so that they can protect their customers across various Microsoft programs, such as OneDrive, Teams, OneNote, OneDrive, Exchange, and SharePoint.

Redstor defends against malware and ransomware, offers customisable retention policies, and protects against human error.

The benefits of partnering with Redstor are highlighted below.

Extended retention periods

Most software packages have a limited data retention window after a file has been deleted – and with a third-party backup provider such as Redstor, your customers can set much larger data retention periods that align with their specific requirements.

This means that if they accidentally delete a file, there will be ample time to recover it.

Redstor’s InstantData also provides your clients with access to data while recovery runs in the background, meaning they can end downtimes and prioritise recoveries.

Simplify data management

Redstor reduces overheads by enabling centralised data management, which makes it easy for you to help your clients back up their Microsoft 365 data directly from the Microsoft cloud to the Redstor cloud, and manage it through a single application.

This system supports the management of all company devices through a single, intuitive, cloud-native app that does not require any hardware investment and offers easy scaling.

Additionally, Redstor reduces costs by supporting your customers’ modern and legacy infrastructure across on-premise and cloud installations.

This includes support for cloud-native, containerised workloads and a growing number of SaaS applications.

Compliance and risk highlighting

Another major benefit of Redstor’s smart data management platform is that it automatically highlights security risks so you can take measures to protect your customer’s Microsoft 365 data against malware.

The platform uses AI to continuously learn and improve based upon community insights, and can even quarantine files that it suspects to be malicious – such as ransomware.

Redstor makes it easy for your customers to remain compliant, too, thanks to how the platform stores and manages their data.

Its platform allows them to allocate permissions to different departments and administrators for data restores as and when necessary, further enhancing security.

About Redstor

Redstor is a disruptive SaaS business providing category-leading backup and recovery software for data spanning on-premise, cloud-native and SaaS environments, all within a single application.

Redstor combines its leading IP with a unique suite of sales and marketing enablement to help MSPs grow rapidly.

We’ve made backup simpler, safer and smarter, with AI and machine learning built into the fabric of our solution, automating repetitive tasks, enabling our partners to cross and upsell existing customers whilst protecting them from the growing threat landscape.

