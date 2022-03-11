Cudy MF4 router provides high levels of mobile connectivity

The Cudy MF4 4G LTE mobile Wi-Fi router uses the latest generation of 4G LTE technology to achieve speeds of up to 150 Mbps download and 50 Mbps upload.

“Whether you are working from home, the office or in a hybridised work environment; or you just need a pocket-sized Wi-Fi router to keep you connected wherever you go, the Cudy MF4 provides high levels of mobile connectivity at a great cost-performance ratio,” says Paul Stuttard, Cape Town branch manager for Duxbury – distributors of Cudy networking technology in South Africa.

Wherever a mobile signal available, the Cudy MF4 mobile router can support up to 10 wireless devices simultaneously, including mobile phones, tablets, laptops, game consoles and more.

Adding to its convenience factor, is the powerful 2000 mAh Li-ion polymer battery that provides up to 7 hours of constant usage.

“Weighing in at less than 100 grams and with a compact footprint, the MF4 is the ideal companion when you are travelling away from home or the office, without compromising on performance,” says Stuttard.

