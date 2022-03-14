OVEX – The deepest cryptocurrency liquidity in South Africa

OVEX offers South Africa’s deepest cryptocurrency liquidity and frictionless access to the market.

Liquidity refers to the ability of a cryptocurrency exchange to buy and sell an asset quickly and at stable prices. Exchanges with deep liquidity give investors’ confidence that prices will remain stable and that their orders will be filled swiftly.

Liquidity impacts the cryptocurrency exchange user experience at every level – from the bid-offer spread to trade execution – and ultimately helps ensure you receive the best possible service when buying and selling your preferred cryptocurrencies.

Post-trade settlement for high-volume traders

As a result of OVEX’s unmatched liquidity, it is able to offer one of its most sort after features – post-trade settlement.

Post-trade settlement allows you to lock in your price now and pay later, which is important because capitalising on the best prices at opportune moments is crucial in the current market environment.

Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and USD-tethered stablecoins have all fluctuated substantially in recent weeks as global markets wrestle a geopolitical crisis. Timing is crucial. OVEX is changing the game by empowering high-volume investors to bank on every second and thereby hedge against this market’s notorious volatility.

OVEX OTC desk

OVEX’s OTC desk is another great example of why liquidity is so important when choosing a cryptocurrency exchange.

With OVEX, clients know that every order, regardless of its size, can be locked in immediately at the current price.

The OVEX OTC desk offers the following features:

Industry-leading custodial security that doesn’t compromise on user experience.

Single price execution for large orders.

Price-lock and a post-trade settlement credit line.

Trades available 24/7, 365.

Access to a dedicated team of traders.

Bespoke white-glove service.

These features combine to give investors a superior, sophisticated cryptocurrency experience, and are why the OVEX OTC desk processes monthly volumes of over R7.5 billion.

Cryptocurrency investment for everyone

While OVEX’s liquidity is a match made in heaven for high-volume professional investors, it is also great for crypto-newbies and retail traders who buy and sell cryptocurrency in a non-professional capacity.

This is thanks to OVEX’s intuitive Buy/Sell tool, which lets you trade over 60 cryptocurrency pairs with ZERO trading fees.

OVEX’s deep liquidity means you can buy or sell any of these pairs immediately and at the prices indicated, which makes OVEX the best option for retail cryptocurrency investors.

Whether you are a veteran cryptocurrency broker or asset manager, an everyday retail trader, or a crypto-newbie – OVEX makes cryptocurrency investing accessible to all.

Click here to begin investing with OVEX.