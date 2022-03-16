Ello Technology simplifies Cloud migrations

Leading IT services provider Ello Technology has partnered with Huawei Cloud to move its clients’ server solutions to the cloud.

Ello Technology was founded in 2002 and has witnessed the industry’s transition from legacy, bare-metal installations, to the use of data centres fixed server configurations. However, this solution while advantage to reduce downtime from such events as loadshedding were still limited by their server hardware settings – ultimately constraining their potential performance.

Ello Technology therefore turned to the cloud to optimise its customers’ server solutions.

“In recent years Ello Technology has identified growing demand for support in cloud migration and management of business applications and servers for various customers in various verticals,” said Ello Technology CEO, Garry Cahay.

“Hyperscale computing is definitely the future, and we are here to help companies take advantage of this offering.”

Moving to the cloud

Post-Covid, many companies have had to move to the cloud to provide their employees with the flexibility they have become used to.

“It is highly effective for a business to move their equipment over to the cloud, as they do not have the bottlenecks that come from a local on-premise server setup where, if the connectivity or power supply of the local server goes down, access to those servers also goes down,” said Cahay.

Cahay acknowledges that it can be intimidating for companies to go from what they have, to what they are unfamiliar with. To help businesses with a potential transition, Ello Technology is happy to sit down and chat with you and offers a free, one-month-long proof of concept.

If you then decide to move your systems to Huawei Cloud, Ello Technology will not charge you for that “migration month” billing

“For 2022 we are offering an exclusive value-add in which the POC month will have zero charge for Huawei Cloud on any servers the customer wants to test on. Additionally, because we realise that they don’t want double billing on their hosting costs, we will assist by giving them the next month – the migration month – free as well. This excludes the migration project costs.”

“We can assist you with the migration project or we can do it on your behalf,” said Cahay.

“Because we are deeply invested in understanding our clients’ current business systems and future requirements, we factually plot out their migration path, leading to a very successful migration.”

Why Huawei Cloud

Ello Technology compared Huawei Cloud to other hyperscalers and found that Huawei goes out of its way to offer the best value possible.

“If you combine excellent client service, a great support structure, value for money, ease of use, and fantastic migration tools into a basket, you’ve got the excellent formula that is Huawei Cloud,” said Cahay.

Ello Technology has migrated many customers over the past six months and is excited to continue helping South African businesses take the next step.

“We have moved customers in record time, and they are very impressed with how fast we migrated them and the overall performance improvements they are seeing,” said Cahay.

Contact Ello Technology for a free proof of concept.

You can also contact Ello Technology through the following platforms: