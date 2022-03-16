Reducing support costs and creating higher value with Cambium’s QoE

ISPs and WISPs all seek ways to reduce costs, increase customer footprints and deliver a higher value for their broadband customers.

“In order to become the service provider of choice, companies need to create and manage a trouble-free network that exceeds expectations; and deliver consistent, reliable application performance and quick, real-time responsiveness across dozens of devices, multiple users and an ever-expanding library of applications,” says Teresa Huysamen, Wireless Business Unit Executive at Duxbury Networking, local distributors of Cambium technology.

Cambium’s Quality of Experience (QoE) solution helps service providers to:

Reduce the volume of customer support calls and customer churn

Develop deep insights into their network performance and implement granular application control to optimise end user experiences

Deliver a more profitable return on their network infrastructure

Create and enforce multiple tiers of service.

With Cambium QoE, Duxbury is able to help its customers enhance control of their network and boost end user performance on any IP-based network with the following features:

TCP acceleration – Accelerate data flows from 50–200% in slow networks. Reduce latency and delays in streaming video.

– Accelerate data flows from 50–200% in slow networks. Reduce latency and delays in streaming video. Per-user rate limiting – Create individual rate-limiting plans to match offered packages while ensuring quality of experience for key applications inside the rate-limited package.

– Create individual rate-limiting plans to match offered packages while ensuring quality of experience for key applications inside the rate-limited package. Traffic shaping by application – Control data flows on application groups: Cap video streaming applications below the user’s plan maximum to leave room for interactive traffic, saving bandwidth and reducing latency due to buffer fills Allow needed bandwidth for real-time applications like virtual meetings and video streaming while reducing bandwidth for background applications, such as game updates.

– Control data flows on application groups: Application insights – Understand network usage details by application, time of day and user. Reduce support ticket resolution time by identifying high bandwidth consuming applications.

– Understand network usage details by application, time of day and user. Reduce support ticket resolution time by identifying high bandwidth consuming applications. DoS attack detection – Automatically detect and receive notifications for Denial-of-Service (DoS) attacks.

– Automatically detect and receive notifications for Denial-of-Service (DoS) attacks. Automatic congestion detection – Leverage machine learning algorithms that learn and identify congested end points and automatically implement rules to improve end user experience.

– Leverage machine learning algorithms that learn and identify congested end points and automatically implement rules to improve end user experience. Statistics and integration with cnMaestro – Leverage various statistics locally to identify high latency, high bandwidth users. Use cnMaestro integration to further enhance network-wide insights

“Today’s broadband customers expect more than just speed from their connectivity.”

“Service is no longer simply differentiated by speed but by how well the customer experiences their daily activities.”

“Residential broadband subscribers are willing to pay for a service that meets their increasing demands while they work from home, learn from home and get their entertainment from home.”

“Cambium QoE integrates into your existing network and operations with minimal impact and minimal configuration management required.”

“In a nutshell, Cambium’s QoE solution will help service providers to deliver the best value in residential broadband,” says Huysamen.

