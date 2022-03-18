How ERP Mobility extends the organisation

“Mobile ERP applications become the eyes and ears of the business, extending the organisation to the field, factory, warehouse and beyond.”

“This enables superior service, better productivity, improved business relationships, and a competitive edge,” says Andre Adendorff, Director of Presales, SEIDOR in Africa.

In our connected world, organisations, people, devices, and systems are always exchanging and interacting with data across a host of industries.

In this environment, one of the biggest benefits of an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system is that it gives business a powerful data hub.

“The system allows the organisation to collect, store, and analyse data across its operations in one centralised location, providing a single source of truth and the visibility required for the business to act more strategically,” says Adendorff.

It helps businesses achieve their goals and extend their reach across key areas like supply chain, customer service, business functions and processes, the manufacturing environment, and data management.

Beyond the Walled Garden

Modern day ERP systems offer businesses out-of-the-box mobile applications which can be configured quickly. This means that when a company deploys mobile apps on top of their ERP, the business reach is extended beyond the walled garden.

Mobile apps have made it possible to work from anywhere, but ERP mobility allows staff to access business critical systems for up-to-the-minute business functions and information.

The mobile device, connected with business systems, becomes the eyes and ears of the business, extending the organisation by offering the ability to access, update and input new data at the point-of-work, in real time.

Design principles behind mobile apps generally have ease-of-use in mind and require almost no training, making them a logical tool to boost productivity and eliminate manual processes even further.

An omnichannel approach

Speeding up business processes through mobile apps not only improves the business and increases customer lifetime value, but it also helps employees and managers quickly access information, make smart decisions, collaborate more productively, and achieve set business goals.

Businesses now can focus on a cohesive user experience – at an ever-increasing number of touchpoints, be it internal or external.

The past two years highlighted how important technology is to connect people and organisations.

ERP Mobility underscores this by making workflows more efficient which helps streamline and automate repeatable business tasks, thereby minimising room for human and other errors and increasing overall efficiency. This, in turn, dramatically improves the business.

Visibility into real-time stock levels, for example, gives the mobile sales force the ability to take customer orders when visiting the customer base.

And when the mobile app includes CRM capabilities, such as activity tracking and recording customer interactions, sales tracking and prospecting, ERP mobility ultimately helps employees to boost response times and deepen business relationships with customers.

“With a robust ERP solution that offers mobile capabilities, SMBs have tools to sharpen their competitive edge, optimise their processes, ensure business continuity in challenging times and stay ahead of fast-moving environments,” concludes Adendorff.

Click here for more information about SEIDOR Africa