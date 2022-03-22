Digital Parks Africa Announces Plans to Grow its Samrand Campus Capacity to 22MVA

One of Africa’s most resilient hyperscale Data Centres, Digital Parks Africa, recently reported plans to grow its Samrand Data Centre campus capacity to 22MVA.

This follows a further investment of circa R500 million to meet the demands of the South African Data Centre market.

The fully developed campus will boast 9000m² of dedicated white space and is currently undergoing Uptime Tier IV construct certification for its first of three phases (in Level 3) to guarantee the highest level of reliability.

The campus has already adopted modern technologies and energy-efficient backup power infrastructure that guarantees an uptime of 99.999%. With redundancy of 2(N+1), the site provides concurrent maintainability and fault tolerance.

Furthermore, Digital Parks Africa is supported by continuous shift-based, 24/7 plant specialists and manned by certified data centre professionals who span across multi-disciplinary teams to cater to all Data Centre infrastructure needs.

The campus has already adopted modern technologies and energy-efficient backup power infrastructure with a redundancy of 2(N+1) to maintain uptime despite grid instability.

In addition, Digital Parks Africa has invested in advanced monitoring and management technologies to create a secure environment for sensitive and specialised equipment.

The system improves and maintains the highest levels of resilience and includes intelligent automation to mitigate potentially critical issues.

“As a proudly South African company, we are privileged to play a part in the Digital Economy that enables companies to succeed in their digital transformation programs. Data centres are the backbone of the digital economy, and it is our vision to ensure we play a key part to connect Africa.”

“Africa requires approximately 1000MW of data centre capacity, and we are thrilled to provide best-in-class infrastructure and Data Centre ecosystems to enable digital transformation.” According to Menno Parsons, Managing Director of Digital Parks Africa.

The Samrand campus has been purpose-designed to quickly scale up to meet customer demands, in line with its commitment to grow the African Data Centre market.

The planning of future data centre facilities is already in progress to provide the country with the most reliable and redundant Data Centre facilities.

About Digital Parks Africa

Digital Parks Africa (DPA) is a carrier-neutral Uptime Tier III Design (L1) Certified Data Centre environment located in Samrand, Gauteng, South Africa.

The facility provides best-in-class Data Centre services with unrestricted interconnect between carriers and customers, creating an open-access network.

Thus, providing customers with a secure, flexible, high-available, and cost-effective Data Centre environment for their ICT infrastructure.

Digital Parks Africa – The Digital Heartbeat of Africa.

