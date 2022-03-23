Why your next laptop should have an 11th Generation Intel Core processor

When it comes to choosing a new laptop, it is important you select one with components that suit your needs.

At the top of your list should be an exceptional processor, as this is the brain of your PC.

Intel is on a mission to show users why its 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors are ahead of the pack in any situation.

11th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors

Choosing the correct processor when buying a PC is vital. Thankfully Intel has made the decision easy for you with its range of 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors.

These processors deliver superior compute performance – no matter whether you’re a gamer, creator, streamer, business user, or an everyday user.

This is thanks to their state-of-the-art cores, which deliver the most computing power in their class – ultimately making all your intensive tasks run much smoother than ever before.

Whether you’re a gamer playing the latest popular titles, a creator editing your next hit video, or performing business tasks that require peak performance – there’s no better option than the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor.

You won’t have to worry about running out of power when you’re out and about, as these processors drastically reduce energy consumption without sacrificing performance in the process.

Additionally, we all know the struggle of a computer slowing down drastically because we’ve got too many programmes open – but this no longer needs to be a concern with laptops powered by the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors.

This is because these processors are also designed to be much better for multi-tasking, which makes them ideal if you often run lots of programmes at the same time, or have many browser tabs open simultaneously.

The simple truth is this: 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors offer almost a 20% boost over their predecessors and are the best consumer processors on the market in every possible way – which makes choosing a laptop with an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor a no-brainer.

Tarsus Distribution

Tarsus Distribution is a South African distributor of laptops equipped with 11th Generation Intel® Core™ processors from the world’s leading brands.

They are the longest-established IT distributor in South Africa and have developed a reputation for supplying only the best IT equipment in the industry.

Tarsus Distribution is also renowned for its professional service of and support to its channel partners and superior logistics.

Talk to Tarsus Distribution for your Intel compute needs and to be introduced to one of their trusted channel partners.