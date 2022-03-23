Pre-orders open for unique HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition foldable smartphone

Putting elegance in the palm of your hand, the HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition is ushering in a new era of foldable beauty.

This eye-catching smartphone is designed in collaboration with the talented Dutch haute couture designer, Iris Van Herpen.

Herpen’s designs are a fusion of technology-infused elements in whimsical haute couture, which is evident in the HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition.

Now available for pre-order, the visually stunning HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition packs everything consumers have come to expect from a flagship device into a foldable form.

The HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition is truly the foldable smartphone of your dreams.

The two screens unfold into a perfectly flat and smooth screen, creating a visual feast for the user.

Huawei’s unique all-new multi-dimensional hinge design provides a large bending radius while reducing stress and allowing a shallow crease on the screen.

This results in a thinner smartphone with less convex on the back cover.

Hinged perfection

When unfolded, the HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition features a 6.9-inch flexible OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio.

This provides users with a brilliant cinematic experience.

Featuring a pixel density of 442ppi supporting more than one billion colours, the screens ensure all colours and intricate details are visible.

The screen brightness adapts to surrounding light so users’ eyes are constantly protected.

Even in outdoor areas where the sunlight is strong, content on the display will remain legible.

The adaptive brightness feature can also dynamically adjust the display brightness and optimise the viewing experience.

Huawei has also introduced a new anti-reflection nano optical layer to the HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition’s main screen, bringing with it an extremely low reflectivity, making it perfect to counteract the effects that the crease may have on the visual experience.

Not just a pretty face

The cover screen of the HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition displays notifications, schedule, calendar, music and weather while also allowing control of other features.

A range of vibrant themes are available so users can completely customise the experience.

Content and services seamlessly flow between both screens and users can access the camera from the cover screen.

After capturing photos or videos while the HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition is folded, users can view the captured media on the Cover Screen.

By unfolding the HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition, users can pick up a call and fold it again to end the call.

The HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition offers a unique photography experience through its new Ultra Spectrum Camera System.

This includes a triple-lens rear camera setup comprising a 40MP True-Chroma camera, a 13MP Ultra-Wide Angle camera, a 32MP Ultra Spectrum camera and a 10.7MP front camera.

Featuring the unique Ultra Spectrum Fluorescence Photography feature, the HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition delivers more depth and layers in photos and videos.

Using the Ultra Spectrum illuminator, the device can capture content and details on things such as animals, plants and rock formations that are otherwise imperceptible to the human eye.

The innovative and exciting clash of light and objects allows users to discover beauty in everyday life.

Divine battery

The HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition strikes the perfect balance between form and function.

It delivers great standby battery life and supports fast charging speeds, featuring a 4 000 mAh battery and supporting the 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge for an effortless high-speed top-up.

The HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition has a built-in smart battery engine for managing battery health and enabling smart battery management.

The HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition is now available for pre-order.

If you pre-order the HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition, priced at R28,999, on the Huawei Store (Online) and make a part payment of R199 before 31 March 2022, you will receive a discount of R2,999 on the balance of the purchase price of the HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition. You’ll also get the following promotional gifts:

The HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick (valued at R3,999) each, limited stock available and

A HUAWEI P50 Pocket Phone Cover (valued at R999) each, limited stock available.

T’s and C’s apply.