What makes the new HUAWEI nova 9 SE the best choice for SA youth?

Since introducing the HUAWEI nova Series to South Africa last year, Huawei has been even more committed to young consumers, offering on-trend flagship devices that are designed just for them.

Every generation of the HUAWEI nova Series represents the same ideology, it is an innovative piece of technology that has an on-trend design, powerful cameras, excellent performance and offers smart interaction experiences.

Every technological innovation included in the HUAWEI nova Series is built into the smartphone to cater for young consumers’ fast-paced way of life.

The HUAWEI nova 9 SE is no exception. Inheriting the aesthetics and powerful performance of its predecessors, this next generation smartphone boasts a young aesthetic, a HUAWEI FullView Display and a High-Res AI Quad Camera system.

Eye-catching and subtly bold

Young people love smartphones that look unique, eye-catching and subtly bold.

The HUAWEI nova 9 SE comes in two colours, Crystal Blue and Midnight Black, to satisfy young people’s preference in the areas of fashion and colour.

The HUAWEI nova 9 SE ’s rear lens bears the nova Series’ iconic Star Orbit Ring camera design.

As eye-catching as ever, the classic design, with its focus on the circle, gives a reassuring sense of aesthetic order through its symmetry.

What’s more, the dazzling style Star Orbit Ring’s camera module offers a star-like glare refraction that shines like a bright star in your hand.

An improved visual experience

Huawei continues to push the boundaries of its screen display to improve the visual experience for the user.

The HUAWEI nova 9 SE boasts a 6.78-inch display, with its top bezel measuring only 1.1mm and size bezels at just 1.05mm.

This provides an incredible screen ratio of 94.85 percent, contributing to a far more immersive experience.

The 2388 x 1080 high resolution screen of the HUAWEI nova 9 SE also supports the P3 colour gamut, bringing younger users a thrilling experience when watching videos or playing games.

Additionally, the screen has a 90 Hz display refresh rate and 270 Hz touch sampling rate.

The high 90 Hz refresh rate makes the display smoother, while the 270 Hz touch sampling rate gives the device a faster screen response speed.

Documenting your life

Younger users have a strong desire to record the flashes of beauty around them and document their authentic, unique selves.

The HUAWEI nova 9 SE is equipped with a 108MP AI Quad Camera system, comprising a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP Bokeh lens and a 2MP macro lens.

With more pixels than ever before, the 108MP ultra-high-definition main camera (f/1.9 aperture) allows budding young influencers to unleash their true creativity.

Whether shooting photos or videos, the HUAWEI nova 9 SE captures what you see in crystal clear detail, due to its maximum resolution covering 12000 x 9000 pixels.

Compared to a traditional 12MB photo in normal mode, the 108MP photo achieves three times more lossless magnification.

This means that the 108MP camera can be used like a magnifying glass, capturing information from far away.

The other two cameras on the back of the HUAWEI nova 9 SE include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera that has a field of view of an incredible 112 degrees.

For those who want to focus in on the microscopic world, a 2MP macro lens can capture every detail.

Finally, a depth camera is included that can be used to make layered images with a bokeh effect background.

Beautiful selfies in just one shot

A selfie continues to be a key mechanism of modern expression. Luckily, the HUAWEI nova 9 SE is equipped with a 16MP wide-angle camera on the front to ensure beautiful selfies are captured in one shot, day or night.

Boasting 4-in-1 pixel binning technology, the HUAWEI nova 9 SE provides excellent low-light photography capability.

It’s not just with selfies, though, that the HUAWEI nova 9 SE comes out on top.

Be it photographing your family, worthy landscapes or your favourite pet, the HUAWEI nova 9 SE captures dynamic scenes with precision, ensuring that every single memory is preserved.

Easy editing

One of the features that younger users will love about the HUAWEI nova 9 SE is its Continuous Front/Rear Recording, which enables you to seamlessly film from different perspectives and save your footage as a single file.

Similarly, with Dual-View Video, you can use both the front and rear cameras to record two perspectives at once in a single video.

What’s more, you can shoot a zoomed and an ultra-wide angle shot simultaneously.

For example, at a birthday party you can zoom in on the birthday girl or boy blowing out their candles whilst simultaneously filming the crowd singing ‘Happy birthday’.

Whether for a short video or vlog, this streamlines the video production process by saving time and complex editing.

To ease editing further, the HUAWEI nova 9 SE supports semantic search, using 280 AI-enabled tags and over a hundred action identifications.

To look for images or footage to edit, just enter the keyword describing the content you want to view and the smartphone will generate a list of content that matches your description.

You can then use the pre-installed Petal Clip app that provides a variety of story templates, video themes and music, making it easier for even inexperienced vloggers to create professional-looking multimedia effects.

The new HUAWEI nova 9 SE, priced at just R7,999, is now available on pre-order from the Huawei Store (Online).

If you pre-order the HUAWEI nova 9 SE before 31 March 2022 by making a pre -order part payment of R99 (ninety nine Ran), you will receive a R999 (nine hundred and ninety-nine rand) discount on the balance of the purchase price of the HUAWEI nova 9 SE on the Huawei Online Store.

You’ll also receive a HUAWEI 10,000 mAh powerbank valued at R699 each, limited stock available. T’s and C’s apply.