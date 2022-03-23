Micro Focus Operations Bridge – Easy monitoring for hybrid IT infrastructure

The cloud has transformed modern IT infrastructure for the better, but many businesses are now encountering increased complexity due to the use of multiple cloud platforms in combination with their legacy on-premise infrastructure.

In fact, Dimension Research surveyed cloud professionals and found that 92% of their businesses use multiple cloud vendors.

Businesses are therefore looking for solutions that make it easy to monitor the applications, services, and data that resides across these various environments.

Top challenges when monitoring hybrid IT

Dimension Research found that 42% of respondents see limited access to different cloud infrastructures as a major challenge.

42% also said it is difficult to discover and create topologies for services that run across multiple cloud and on-premise solutions, while 41% said their traditional monitoring agents simply don’t work in the public cloud.

To solve this, these businesses need to implement comprehensive cross-cloud and on-premise monitoring solutions across areas such as infrastructure, end-user experience, and important business metrics.

Micro Focus Operations Bridge

Leading technology solution provider Micro Focus has the perfect solution for businesses looking to manage their multi-cloud ecosystem.

Operations Bridge provides end-to-end monitoring and management of your important resources deployed across private cloud, public cloud, and on-premise infrastructures.

This gives you a comprehensive view of your hybrid IT environments and makes it easy to investigate and solve issues that have happened, as well as predict those that could occur in the future.

The key features of Operations Bridge are:

Automated Discovery – Generates a complete, service-aware topology map of your entire hybrid environment.

– Generates a complete, service-aware topology map of your entire hybrid environment. Monitoring Automation – Simplifies and automates monitoring deployment, which reduces manual work.

– Simplifies and automates monitoring deployment, which reduces manual work. Out-of-the-box monitoring for the cloud – Pre-programmed to collect monitoring data from services across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.

– Pre-programmed to collect monitoring data from services across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. Cloud optimizer – Enables event and performance monitoring of your virtualized infrastructure and helps optimize and size your environment.

– Enables event and performance monitoring of your virtualized infrastructure and helps optimize and size your environment. Data type aggregation – Consolidates all data types from different data sources into a single pane of glass.

– Consolidates all data types from different data sources into a single pane of glass. Automated analytics and remediation – Collects data from multiple domains and applies machine learning to proactively find anomalies and alert operators when necessary.

– Collects data from multiple domains and applies machine learning to proactively find anomalies and alert operators when necessary. User experience monitoring – Micro Focus Business Process Monitor (BPM) tracks real user traffic on the network – allowing you to measure performance from the perspective of a user.

– Micro Focus Business Process Monitor (BPM) tracks real user traffic on the network – allowing you to measure performance from the perspective of a user. Virtualization of business value – Business Value Dashboards (BVD) allow you to build powerful and effective communication tools, show patterns in your data, and share it across your organization.

This extensive functionality makes Micro Focus Operations Bridge the best solution for businesses looking to monitor their data and services across multi-cloud and on-premise platforms.

Learn more about Micro Focus Operations Bridge.