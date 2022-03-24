Articles are the most trusted form of online advertising in South Africa, according to the 2022 Digital Marketing Report.

The report found that online articles and reviews are also the most used marketing channel by business decision makers and consumers who are looking for information on products and services they are interested in.

The 2022 Digital Marketing Report is based on a survey conducted in February 2022, in which 1,782 respondents took part.

The majority of these respondents are South African business decision makers and professionals, who play a key role in a range of purchasing decisions:

63% of respondents advise their businesses on which products and services to buy.

89% of respondents advise family and friends on which products and services to buy.

Key Findings

The graphs below highlight the key findings of the 2022 Digital Marketing Report. Click on the graphs to enlarge them.

Which marketing channels do you use to find information about products and services you are interested in?

Online articles and reviews are by far the most popular marketing channel for business decision makers and consumers looking for information on products and services they are interested in.

Which forms of online advertising do you trust the most?

Articles are the most trusted form of online advertising, according to business decision makers and consumers.

If you want to buy a new product or service for your business, which options do you trust the most?

Online articles and reviews are also the most trusted form of advertising when it comes to people looking for new products and services for their business.

You can download the full 2022 Digital Marketing Report for free here.