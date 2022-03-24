Tick amazing travel adventures off your bucket list with Dunlop

With long weekends and the mid-year holidays on the horizon, many South Africans are eagerly checking their calendars and planning their next local travel break.

Thanks to Dunlop’s Easter promotion kicking off this March, budding holidaymakers can turn their bucket list dreams into reality – whether it’s a bang-for-your-buck budget adventure or a luxury holiday experience.

While this year has seen a slow return to normality for many, there’s still very little chance of feeling overcrowded at the country’s stunning array of travel destinations.

This makes it a great time to get out and explore our own backyard. South Africa has it all – scenic beauty, dramatic coastlines, epic wildlife and culture-packed towns and cities.

Dunlop is once again playing its part to boost the domestic tourism sector with its Easter promotion.

From 21 March to 30 April 2022, customers who buy any four (4) Dunlop or Sumitomo passenger car or SUV tyres will be in line to win one of seven carefully curated travel experiences of their choice, each valued at up to R30 000 for up to two people.

What’s more, they’ll be enjoying the experience while driving in comfort on a set of new tyres guaranteed to be #SaferthanSafe.

Encouraging South Africans to Take the Road and tick off some amazing travel adventures has been a big focus for Dunlop, particularly over the past two years of the pandemic.

From its Grandtrek Uncharted off-road expeditions, to #RoadClip and #TheBigDrive year-end campaign, the brand has lobbied hard for consumers to support local travel and tourism.

With the Dunlop Easter promotion, it’s up to the final winners how they choose to craft their unique holiday experience – whether it’s a wine tasting tour, a 5-star cruise or a zip line adventure.

Regional winners will be announced with plenty of time to make the most of the mid-year holiday, or to save it for later this year.

From tyres to travel tips, Dunlop has you covered.

Visit www.dunloptyres.co.za or your nearest Dunlop dealership to kickstart your next great adventure.

Proof of purchase of any 4 Dunlop or Sumitomo passenger car or SUV tyres should be emailed to [email protected] or via WhatsApp on 082 957 2912, in order to qualify.

Why not add an extra layer of travel safety with tyre insurance in the form of the Dunlop Sure All Road Hazard Guarantee, which is yours at no additional cost on purchase of 16 inch and above passenger tyres, all SUV tyres and all light truck tyres (except 195/14C).

Ask your consultant at one of Dunlop’s 350+ dealerships across South Africa.