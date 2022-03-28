Embrace the future of work – Register for the webinar

Dell Technologies, alongside Intel and VMware, is hosting a TechByte event focused on enhancing the hybrid work experience while ensuring your technology landscape is safe and secure.

This TechByte webinar will take place on 8 April 2022 from 10:00 – 12:00 and will be hosted by popular talk show host Aki Anastasiou.

As an expert in the field of digital transformation and security, Dell Technologies is hosting this webinar to offer valuable hybrid work and cybersecurity insights to South African businesses.

Accelerate hybrid work

In recent years, Dell Technologies has seen drastic changes to the way people work and the digital transformation strategies businesses are putting in place to address this.

Businesses need to be confident that their IT solutions will keep them secure, especially with many remote workers operating from various off-site networks.

Organizations therefore need a trusted IT partner like Dell Technologies that understands security across all aspects of their operations.

Protect distributed data and devices

New developments in technology are not limited to hybrid work models, however, but extend to themes such as multi-cloud environments and SaaS, which are changing everything we know about cybersecurity.

To safeguard against evolving vulnerabilities and protect your endpoints, your organization needs to reinforce its infrastructure with modern security and enhanced resilience.

This can only come from solutions created by leading technology and security providers like Dell Technologies and their partnerships with the likes of VMware and Intel.

Deliver intelligent experiences

Market leaders like Dell Technologies leverage these technologies and partnerships to deliver intelligent security experiences that enable your organization to run optimally – no matter where your employees are working from.

To this end, Dell Technologies offers a fully transparent, end-to-end security portfolio, and is committed to helping you plan, prepare, and protect against attacks.

Through Dell Technologies’ security solutions, your organization can focus on its core functions and be assured that its data will remain protected.

About the webinar

This TechByte webinar will focus on how Dell, in partnership with VMware and Intel, can help organizations who are implementing hybrid working to overcome their security obstacles and stay relevant and secure.

Chris Buchanan, the Client Solutions Director at Dell Technologies South Africa, will also discuss how companies can embrace the future of work to stay up to date and remain competitive in their industries.

The webinar will additionally cover the value of VMware Workspace ONE, as well as various lessons learned over the last 2 years.

You will also hear from the guest speaker, Zuko Tisani, an entrepreneur who has become a respected figure in the Startup space in South Africa.

Spencer Pitts, Chief Technologist, Digital Workspace – Vmware and Sean Towns, Senior Systems Engineer – Dell, will highlight how companies can protect their data, reduce the impact of cyberattacks, and scale their security with Dell Technologies.

The full agenda for this TechByte webinar is detailed below:

10:00 – 10:20: Welcome and MD message – Doug Woolley and Aki Anastasiou

– Doug Woolley and Aki Anastasiou 10:20 – 10:50: Embracing the future of work – Chris Buchanan

– Chris Buchanan 10:50 – 11:20: Guest speaker – Zuko Tisani

– Zuko Tisani 11:20 – 11:50: Fortify with modern security – Spencer Pitts and Sean Towns

– Spencer Pitts and Sean Towns 11:50 – 12:00: Questions and answer session

Register now to get the latest insights into digital transformation in the workplace.

Click here to register for the Dell Technologies TechByte webinar.