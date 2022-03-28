CommScope Ruckus Cloud and Analytics – Everything you need to manage your networks

If your company wants to modernise and improve its network management, then Westcon-Comstor is the perfect partner.

Westcon-Comstor has partnered with CommScope to provide CommScope’s Ruckus Cloud and Ruckus Analytics.

CommScope’s Ruckus Cloud enables IT teams to deliver exceptional user experiences, while Ruckus Analytics offers advanced network insights and assurance for enterprises.

Network Management

CommScope’s Ruckus Cloud is a converged network management-as-a-service (MaaS) platform.

It employs advanced AI and patented machine-learning techniques to provide your IT team with all the tools it needs to protect your network and business operations.

To make your network management easier, the platform also offers a native mobile application and a single web dashboard for optimisation and troubleshooting.

When issues arise, Ruckus Cloud then classifies them by severity, so you know where to focus first and reduce downtime.

Ruckus Cloud scales to organisations of all sizes, too, allowing smaller IT teams to troubleshoot their enterprise wired and wireless networks.

Additionally, simplified lifecycle management allows your IT team to keep everything patched and updated across multiple locations without the need for additional onsite IT specialists.

Network Analytics

CommScope’s Ruckus Analytics is a cloud service that provides enterprise network environments with unprecedented levels of visibility across their networks.

It is powered by AI and machine learning, and delivers powerful incident analytics and automated health monitoring.

This accelerates the troubleshooting process for your IT team, allowing them to reduce downtime and meet their network SLAs.

Other key benefits and features of Ruckus Analytics include:

A unified, all-in-one product

Incident classification by severity

Granular troubleshooting

Flexible access to your network data warehouse

Simple deployment

Additionally, Ruckus Analytics works with your Ruckus network to allow it to self-validate. This reduces the need for overlay sensors and allows you to detect and address most issues before they even affect users.

Click here to learn more about CommScope Ruckus Cloud or Analytics now.