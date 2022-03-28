The easiest way to get a new smartphone app for your business

If you plan to launch a new smartphone app for your business in 2022, then Codehesion is the perfect partner.

Codehesion is South Africa’s premier Android and iOS app development company, and specialises in building world-class smartphone apps.

Their exceptional work has produced a range of smartphone apps for leading South African businesses, and earned them two awards at the 2021 Supersonic New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards.

Codehesion’s success is thanks to their focus on producing smartphone apps faster and with better results than other companies.

To achieve this, they only employ highly-skilled software engineers and computer scientists who specialise in mobile app development.

Free consultation process

Codehesion makes it easy for companies to launch a new smartphone app.

They offer a free consultation to guide companies on the best route to develop the app, and to forecast how much it is expected to cost and how long it will take to build.

After the app is completed, companies also have the choice to support it themselves or use Codehesion on a retainer.

Codehesion CEO Hector Beyers invites companies who want to launch a new smartphone app to contact them.

For a risk-free consultation – Contact Codehesion here.