Modernising hybrid IT infrastructure and applications

By its own account, AWS wants to reinvent the hybrid cloud by extending its infrastructure and services to customers and delivering a more consistent experience across organisational environments.

Focused on removing the complexities typically associated with working across on-premises, cloud, and edge implementations, AWS wants to lessen the disruption usually created when organisations adopt multi and hybrid cloud strategies.

For business and technology leaders, any cloud approach needs to begin with defining the requirements.

Too often, companies rush in to adopt ‘the next big thing’ without understanding the business use case for the technology.

The same holds true for the cloud whether managed through AWS or another service provider.

Moving workloads, applications, databases, and solutions to the cloud with as little change needed as possible can be done.

But this requires the organisation to work closely with a trusted partner that gives them the flexibility to become vendor-agnostic.

In turn, this will help prevent lock-in when designing and architecting the best-fit data management solution for a business.

Ongoing process

Even then, lifting and shifting some workloads to the cloud will still impact application architecture.

As such, redevelopment for a hybrid environment will be needed.

Many companies do not have the in-house resources to do so or are even able to scope their migration effectively.

An experienced partner can assist greatly in this regard.

Such a partner can recommend the relevant licensing models that align with the infrastructure needed to support the business during and after the transition.

Of course, hybrid is more than just extending the data centre to the cloud.

It can also mean deploying cloud infrastructure and applications in locations where they never existed before.

Examples of these can include a restaurant, an oil rig, or even inside the company’s own data centre or colocation facility.

The thing is that companies can leverage cloud infrastructure and services to achieve ultra-low-latency performance, process data in specific geographic locations to comply with regulatory requirements, and modernise legacy applications while keeping them on-premises.

A new dawn

If organisations are to harness the power of cloud computing to take advantage of new technologies like artificial intelligence, real-time data analytics, and big data, they must embrace a hybrid cloud environment.

Without understanding the data at their disposal and pulling insights from the vast amount available, an organisation cannot effectively differentiate itself from its competitors.

But to do so requires an extensive service offering to harness its true potential underpinned by a hybrid cloud platform.

By Muggie van Staden, CEO at Obsidian Systems