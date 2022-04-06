The perfect Hisense OLED TV for your home

The 55-inch A8G is one of Hisense’s latest TVs, and it is coming to South African stores soon.

It offers a 4K OLED panel with ultra-wide viewing angles, rich and natural colours, and incredible contrast that will provide you and your family with an awesome viewing experience.

Hisense provided MyBroadband with early access to its 55A8G, and we spent several days testing it. Here are our thoughts.

4K OLED display

This 55-inch TV from Hisense is ideal for any home, as it is the perfect size for a living room or bedroom.

Its OLED panel also delivers up to 800 nits of brightness to suit the lighting conditions of any room, while providing great visuals.

It offers incredible contrast between deep blacks and bright whites, too, that ensures all images are crisp and accurate.

This is further enhanced by HDR10+ – letting you can catch every detail of your favourite shows – and complemented by a wide colour gamut and IMAX Enhanced certification.

IMAX Enhanced devices guarantee an awesome IMAX experience with high standards for picture and audio quality.

Great performance

The A8G also offers smooth performance for sport and gaming thanks to its native 120Hz refresh rate.

When combined with Hisense’s Sports Mode or Ultra Motion mode, this technology produces an awesome experience when watching your favourite games.

We also enjoyed the audio experience of the Hisense A8G.

It is equipped with Dolby Atmos Sound and DTS Virtual X, which generate a 360-degree field of sound through its two 10-Watt speakers.

This is ideal in all situations – such as watching your favourite movies, following the latest match, or playing games.

Easy interface

The viewing experience of the Hisense A8G is complemented by Hisense’s user-friendly VIDAA U5 interface.

VIDAA U5 is a responsive and intuitive platform that offers a rich library of built-in apps and your favourite entertainment services, as well as smartphone remote control.

The TV’s remote is also equipped with VIDAA Voice search to make your life easier and has buttons dedicated to your favourite services – such as Netflix and YouTube.

This all makes the A8G the ideal TV for your home. From its great contrasts to its natural OLED colours and wide viewing angles, it will satisfy your needs and cater to any living room setup.

This review unit was provided by Hisense.