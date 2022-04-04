Flexible hybrid working is the future – and Lenovo is leading the way

Hybrid working provides employees with the best of both remote and office working environments, which is why businesses are hungry for technologies that support this new way of work.

This is according to Lenovo South Africa General Manager Thibault Dousson, who was speaking to MyBroadband at the South African launch of the company’s exciting new Smart Collaboration products.

“People often feel disengaged when working exclusively from home,” said Dousson.

“Even though they have the technology that can support the work they are doing, it doesn’t feel like they are engaging with people.”

Dousson said Lenovo’s Smart Collaboration tools are the perfect solution for businesses adapting to the modern workplace and can help them solve this challenge.

“Lenovo’s Smart Collaboration tools make you feel like you are back in the office, and obviously people collaborate better with a personal connection,” said Dousson.

“That’s why I believe for people using these tools, productivity is going to go up. You are allowing your employees to work from anywhere with more flexibility, and are also allowing them to connect a lot better than before.”

Awesome new devices

Dousson highlighted his favourite Lenovo Smart Collaboration devices, which include the ThinkSmart View and ThinkSmart Cam.

“I have been using it for close to six months now and the ThinkSmart View has been changing my life in terms of how I operate with Microsoft Teams and Zoom,” he said.

“It allows you to have a mini room system which is very compact with amazing sound quality and a superb screen.”

Dousson said his favourite feature of the ThinkSmart Cam is how it uses AI to zoom and focus on subjects.

“We were running a virtual work event, and one of the ladies had the camera in her kitchen, and the camera was tracking and following her wherever she was going.”

“The tracking ability is so incredible that some people were asking whether her husband was following her with the camera. This technology is absolutely amazing to watch.”

ThinkShield security

Hybrid working has caused increased security concerns for IT managers, however, and Lenovo has taken note of this. The company’s solution: ThinkShield.

“We have an array of hardware and software defences that comprise the Lenovo ThinkShield, which protects your data, your machine, and your identity,” said Dousson.

“If you connect to a foreign Wi-Fi system as a guest, ThinkShield will let you know if that Wi-Fi is actually secure, and if not, it will allow you to connect with certain restrictions to protect you and keep you online.”

Dousson encouraged businesses to learn more about Lenovo’s Smart Collaboration tools here.