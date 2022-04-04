Real Networks’ computer vision-based access control device for broad commercial market adoption

SAFR SCAN is Real Networks’ first integrated hardware-software product.

It delivers a combination of facial recognition, computer vision and image capture technologies to meet an extremely broad range of mainstream access control and workforce management applications for commercial and office use.

This touchless biometrics solution has been designed to seamlessly integrate into a wide variety of access control environments in order to create a compelling, reliable, and contactless alternative that is much more secure, reliable, and accurate than keycard-based systems.

Engineered for use in both indoor and outdoor environments, SAFR Scan incorporates custom hardware designed around SAFR – Real’s fast, highly reliable, low bias, and compact computer vision platform.

Designed as a standalone or networked solution, SAFR SCAN delivers fast, frictionless throughput capable of authenticating up to 30 individuals per minute.

“To ensure personal privacy, all enrolled and scanned biometric data is fully encrypted and does not contain any visual imagery of individuals’ faces.”

“For added physical security, SAFR SCAN features anti-spoofing technology employing 3D structured light and RGB to best ensure the liveness of the individual being authenticated,” says Clifton Greeff National Surveillance Business Manager at Duxbury Networking, local distributors of Real Networks technology.

Some key features of the SAFR SCAN include:

Works indoors and /outdoors in extreme lighting and environmental conditions

Works with masks

Authenticates users in seconds

20,000 user capacity

Two-way audio for intercom and voice reminders

Easy integration with Wiegand and OSDP compatibility

Embedded algorithm for fast and accurate operation

Self-enrolment for users

Touchless access to doors

Real-time reporting and auditing

Grant/revoke access instantly

People counting.

“SAFR SCAN delivers extremely high levels of identification and authentication capabilities for new and emerging physical security, workforce management and health-safety applications at an exceptional price point that will be attractive to large organisations as well as SMMEs,” says Greeff.

