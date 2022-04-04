Hisense L9G Laser TV unveiled at World Cup Final draw – The #PerfectMatch

The Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 was held in Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) on 1 April 2022.

As the official sponsor, Hisense displayed the 100L9G TriChroma Laser TV during the Official Draw Event and demonstrated its features and quality to over 2,000 guests from various football associations and FIFA partners. This amazing TV was widely praised by these attendees.

The #PerfectMatch World Cup-themed marketing campaign was also officially launched at the event.

Hisense L9G Laser TV

During the event, the senior management team for FIFA and representatives of various football associations visited the Hisense booth.

Fatma Samoura, the Secretary-General of FIFA, personally felt the immersive experience brought by the ultra-high-definition picture quality of the L9G Laser TV, and highly praised the re-cooperation with Hisense.

Mr. Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East and Africa, highlighted that the L9G Laser TV is designed to mirror human visual perception while being friendly to the eye due to the certified low blue light hardware solution by TUV Rheinland.

Overall, Hisense’s perfect home entertainment system and cinema-quality sound will provide fans with a truly immersive experience to watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Hisense #PerfectMatch marketing campaign

Additionally, at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw Event, Hisense officially launched the “Perfect Match” global World Cup marketing campaign.

Perfect Match not only means that the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be the perfect football tournament for the football fans, but also means that Hisense products will be the best choice for fans to watch matches at home.

Starting from the FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw Event, Hisense will take advantage of the influence of the World Cup by making full use of its sponsorship rights, as well as important nodes of the event and sales, to organize a series of brand marketing campaigns such as CSR campaigns and the super brand week.

Through this campaign, Hisense will widely reach consumers through social media and PR communications, interact in-depth with fan groups, strengthen Hisense’s World Cup sponsorship (thereby enhancing brand awareness and preference), continue to promote international market development and global brand construction, and accelerate Hisense’s process of internationalisation.