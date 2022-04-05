Xiaomi launches epic Redmi Note 11 Series smartphones in South Africa

Xiaomi has launched its Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro in South Africa, alongside a selection of several smart devices.

The Redmi Note 11 and Note 11 Pro smartphones both offer impressive performance and a gorgeous design at an attractive price – and we detail below what they have to offer.

Redmi Note 11 and Note 11 Pro

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, which makes it the perfect smartphone for everyday use.

The Note 11 Pro also comes with 128GB storage, but has 6GB RAM for users who need even more performance.

Both smartphones are available in Graphite Gray, and the Note 11 and Note 11 Pro each come in one unique additional colour – Twilight Blue and Star Blue, respectively.

The recommended retail prices for these smartphones are as follows:

Redmi Note 11 – R5,299

Redmi Note 11 Pro – R6,499

The new Redmi Note 11 Series smartphones are now available in South Africa at leading retailers and networks, including Takealot, Vodacom, and MTN.

Additionally, if you buy one of these devices, you will receive a free two-month subscription to YouTube Premium.

To access this special bonus, simply turn on your new Redmi Note 11 Series smartphone, open YouTube, click YouTube Premium in the options, and claim the special offer.

Xiaomi smart devices

Alongside the Redmi Note 11 and Note 11 Pro, Xiaomi launched a selection of smart devices to the South African market.

The Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 is particularly exciting, and has a recommended retail price of R9,899.

This gives you a snazzy form of transportation that includes features such as pneumatic tires and a high-range headlight.

The Mi Electric Scooter 3 also supports inclines of up to 16%, and boasts a rear dual-pad disc brake for easy and safe braking.

Xiaomi has also brought the following smart devices to the South African market:

Xiaomi S1 Active Smart Watch – R2,949

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Mop Ultra 2 – R8,799

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Mop Ultra 2 Self Emptying Station – R5,199

These products are available at Xiaomi partners such as Takealot and Incredible Connection.

Visit your nearest Incredible Connection if you would like to see these and many other Xiaomi AIoT products in action.

Click here to view Xiaomi’s range of products on Takealot.